Mikel Arteta has provided a positive injury update on midfielder Mohamed Elneny ahead of their Champions League fixture this week.

Arsenal have been without the midfielder since last season as he suffered a very bad knee injury. With the club in multiple competitions, squad depth is key.

Now, it looks like the player is close to fully recovering from his injury. Mikel Arteta provided the positive injury update on Elneny.

Speaking on the injury to Elneny in his Champions League press conference, Arteta said: “He’s in a good place. It’s been a while and a significant injury. He’s in the final stages of that process.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta on Elneny injury

Elneny is not seen as a starter at Arsenal now that they have become title challengers but he is an experienced player who is very passionate about the club.

Due to this, it is great to have him in the match day squads to be a level head for some of the younger players.

Elneny is 31 years-old and there are a lot of young talented players that could do with a bit of guidance in the early stages of their career.

With Thomas Partey also injured, Arsenal are most definitely lacking squad depth in the defensive midfield position. Therefore it is great to hear Elneny is in the final stages of his recovery.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hopefully the ‘brilliant‘ Egyptian will be returning to the pitch sooner rather than later. With lots of games this season for Arsenal it is essential that they can rotate if needed.

It has been a good start to the season for the Gunners and they will be hoping their form continues in the Champions League.