‘Final poker games’: Fabrizio Romano shares another Harry Kane update despite saying deal was done

Fabrizio Romano rarely gets things wrong on the transfer front.

The Italian journalist’s ‘here we go’ tweets have been as good as official confirmation from any club in recent years, but it looks as though he may have gone too soon on the Harry Kane saga.

Indeed, Romano claimed on Friday morning that this was a done deal, but now, it appears as though this move could be on the rocks.

According to Romano, there has been a late twist in the tale here, and Tottenham are now trying to change some small conditions of this deal at the eleventh hour as Harry Kane waits at the airport to move to Germany.

Did anyone expect anything else except for the saga of the century here?

Daniel Levy was never going to part ways with his greatest ever asset this easily, and it looks as though he’s playing hardball once again.

In typical Daniel Levy fashion, he’s leaving everyone waiting, and the fact that he’s had the audacity to fly to the USA during the biggest transfer window in Spurs’ recent history tells you all you need to know.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Levy works on his terms and his terms only, and if he’s not happy with how this deal is working out, he won’t let it happen.

As for Kane, this must be massively frustrating. He’s finally making the biggest step in his career as he prepares to leave Tottenham, and he’s being mucked about by a chairman he’s served well for over a decade.

Kane should be leaving Tottenham with the blessing and goodwill of everyone at the club, but, instead, this one is turning out to be quite an ugly and drawn out saga.