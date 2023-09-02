The transfer window is over, and the biggest story of the summer may well have been Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

Indeed, after years of speculation, the England captain has finally left Tottenham, and, sadly, it sounds as though he’s left on bad terms.

Earlier this week there were reports that the striker wasn’t allowed to come back to the training ground to say his goodbyes before joining Bayern, while, according to Sami Mokbel, there were some issues between the player and Tottenham towards the end.

Speaking on The Mail’s Transfer deadline livestream, Mokbel stated that while he does expect Kane to come back to the Premier League one day, he doesn’t necessarily expect him to return to Spurs, stating that there have been a few issues behind the scenes between the two parties.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bad blood

Mokbel shared what he knows about Kane and Tottenham.

“I think one day he will come back to England and break that Premier League record. He does want that. Whether that’s at Tottenham I’m not sure, there have been a few issues behind the scenes there in regards to his move, but one day we will see him back here,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Shame

It’s a massive shame that it’s ended this way between Kane and Spurs.

Kane is arguably Tottenham’s greatest ever player, he should’ve left with the blessing of everyone at the club and with the prospect as potentially returning as a hero one day.

Sadly, it looks as though that door may be closed, and if Kane wants to break that Premier League scoring record one day, he may have to join another English club not named Tottenham Hotspur.