Rio Ferdinand says Trent Alexander-Arnold has to arrest his Liverpool slump right now











Rio Ferdinand has said that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to find a way to get out of his current slump to help Liverpool.

The Reds were hammered by Wolves at the weekend in something of a new low for Liverpool and their boss Jurgen Klopp.

Once again, it was a performance riddled with mistakes. The likes of Matip, Gomez, and both full-backs were all at fault at some point in the 90 minutes.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

And speaking on his FIVE podcast this evening, former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Trent Alexander-Arnold has to turn things around.

“Trent’s a good one. He’s under the microscope at the moment. Mistakes are happening and he’s been punished immediately. It’s almost like every mistake he makes at the moment is leading to an opportunity and then invariably a goal. He’s getting punished all the time,” Ferdinand said.

“I think all defenders have a moment in their career where you make a mistake and it does look like it will be a shot on goal. He’s got to find a way to get out of this rut. Cos it’s not nice to see a defender struggling.”

TBR’s View: Trent is good enough to turn it round but needs help

It’s not just Trent Alexander-Arnold that is struggling at Liverpool at the moment. The entire Reds side is struggling for form and the defence in particular is having a nightmare.

For Trent, there is a need for him to really turn things around. His defensive capabilities have always been under the spotlight. As we know, attacking wise he’s a threat in most games.

Ferdinand is right though in his comments here. Trent does need to arrest his own form. If he can do that as an individual, there might be an impact across the rest of the team.