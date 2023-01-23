Ferdinand amazed by Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal's dramatic win











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that Eddie Nketiah has a crazy record for Arsenal after his brace against Manchester United on Sunday, and shared what he is now interested to see when it comes to the striker.

Nketiah has completely surpassed expectations since coming into the starting lineup. It appeared to be a devastating blow for the Gunners when Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Arsenal fans had absolutely no reason to worry. Nketiah has scored seven in his last seven games in all competitions. That includes six in six since the domestic season resumed last month.

Ferdinand amazed by Nketiah form

There had been doubts that the 23-year-old would be able to step into the void Jesus left. But he has silenced those doubters in emphatic fashion. And if there were any concerns remaining, Nketiah silenced them with two goals against Manchester United at the weekend.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal fans would have been forgiven for initially counting down the days until Jesus is back. However, Ferdinand has lauded Nketiah for leaving Mikel Arteta with a decision to make.

“Eddie Nketiah, his record, I think it’s seven in seven. His record in the last 23 games that he’s played is crazy. He’s a poacher,” he told his YouTube channel.

“It will be interesting [to see] when Jesus is fit, what they do and how [Nketiah] reacts,” he added.

Striker’s turnaround in 12 months is just remarkable

It is remarkable to think about where Nketiah was 12 months ago. He had made just four Premier League appearances this time last year. And he had not scored.

In fact, it would be almost three more months before he scored in the top-flight. A bright end to the season appeared to convince both Arsenal and Nketiah that they needed to continue together beyond the summer.

And that decision is reaping huge rewards now. It is amazing to think about, but Nketiah has now staked a very strong claim to keep his place ahead of Jesus when the Brazilian returns from injury.