‘Feel in control’: Liverpool very optimistic that they can sign ‘incredible’ player – journalist

Liverpool are continuing to pursue Romeo Lavia and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update and shared the fact that the club still feel confident of signing the player.

Liverpool are clearly desperate to bring the defensive midfielder to the club. Reports have suggested that they have already had a bid rejected.

Now, it looks like Liverpool are confident despite previous bids being accepted. No doubt this is great news for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Journalist Ben Jacobs provided the latest on the future of Lavia.

He said: “Liverpool’s £41m bid for Romeo Lavia has been rejected, as Melissa Reddy reported. Bid wasn’t only placed an hour ago.

“Optimism a deal can be struck for less than £50m. Talks will continue. Chelsea can’t be discounted, but Liverpool feel in control because Lavia wants the move.”

Liverpool confident that they can sign Lavia

Lavia is only 19 years-old but has already demonstrated that he can perform to a high level in the Premier League. His ceiling is very high and under a great coach like Klopp, Lavia can flourish.

Liverpool have already lost two midfielders in Lavia and Henderson. Due to this, you can see why they are trying to sign a young upcoming talent like Lavia.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder would add some good defensive quality to the new-look midfield and be a player who can flourish in the side for many years.

It is also good to hear that the club are optimistic about signing him. This will obviously get Liverpool fans very excited.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

It has been a very exciting transfer window for Liverpool so far. They will be hoping that they can soon have their fully squad prepared well for the start of the season.

Multiple exciting midfielders have already been bought. These have been a lot more attacking based and so they would be perfectly complemented by Lavia.