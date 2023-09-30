‘Fearlessness’: Pundit says ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player just doesn’t look scared anymore

Liverpool look like a different team this season, and Darwin Nunez looks like a different player.

The Reds have been absolutely fantastic as of late, and Nunez has, finally, hit form for the Anfield outfit.

What has changed for Nunez over the past few weeks? Well, according to Jermaine Beckford, speaking on Premier League Productions, the main change with Nunez has been in his mentality.

The pundit says that he’s noticed Nunez looking a lot more focused this season, and, perhaps more importantly, he’s looking a lot more fearless compared to last term.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Nunez looking fearless

Beckford shared the change he’s noticed in Nunez.

“You mention Nunez there, he has three league goals in six games, what is different about him this time?” Beckford was asked.

“His focus, he’s so much more focused, he’s far more comfortable and relaxed in his surroundings. Anfield is an intimidating place, but Nunez has had a few conversations with Marcelo Bielsa, the Uruguay manager, who has got him to knuckle down and be clinical in these areas. He’s given Darwin Nunez the fearlessness he was lacking last season,” Beckford said.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ice cold

Nunez lacked any type of composure in front of goal last season. It genuinely looked as though he was afraid to fail and that led to him not taking chances quickly enough or being clinical enough.

However, this season, the Uruguayan looks to be ice cold in front of goal.

The striker has, somehow, found a way to stay calm under pressure, and now, he’s arguably Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking outlet.

If Nunez can keep this up, he could well fire Liverpool to some major silverware this season.