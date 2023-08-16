‘Fearless’ player wants to join West Ham, David Moyes wants to move quickly

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is said to be keen on the prospect of a London return to join David Moyes’ West Ham United.

That’s according to a report in the MailOnline who confirm that West Ham are now exploring a deal for the former Arsenal defender.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Mavropanos reportedly also has interest from Premier League sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

At 25-years-old it would certainly be interesting to see the Greek defender return to English football.

David Moyes is thought to want to move quickly after missing out on Harry Maguire and is keen to add further competition for places at centre-back.

Three of Moyes’ most favoured options: Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna have all had their share of serious injuries over the past few seasons.

And it seems the manager is keen to avoid such disruption should one of those names miss a period of games this season.

According to the report, Stuttgart are willing to sell, Mavropanos is keen to join and David Moyes wants the defender at West Ham.

A deal does seem promising.

Mavropanos is keen on joining David Moyes’ West Ham this summer

Whilst fans will look back to ‘fearless’ Mavropanos’ Arsenal days, the defender has progressed a lot since.

It was actually one Arsene Wenger that oversaw the arrival of Mavropanos at Arsenal back in 2018.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Greece international only left the club permanently last summer and is said to be already keen on a London return.

West Ham and David Moyes seem to be really ramping up their transfer window now after a difficult start to the summer.

Deals for Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have both been confirmed and the club are still identifying new targets.

If interest in Mavropanos does in fact transpire into a move then the last week or so will be a credible recovery for the side.

West Ham will of course be playing in the UEFA Europa League this season after last season’s success.

And if Mavropanos joins David Moyes’ team, then West Ham will have the beginnings of a squad that can compete in the competition.