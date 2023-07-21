Daniel Farke would absolutely love to have Oliver Skipp at Leeds United.

That is according to Phil Hay who has been speaking on The Square Ball Podcast about the Tottenham midfielder.

Hay was discussing Leeds heading into the new season, and he touched on Farke’s previous spell in the Championship with Norwich City.

During his time with the Canaries, Farke had a fantastic team that involved Skipp who was arguably the best midfielder in the league that year.

Skipp is apparently still a player Farke loves, and he would be overjoyed if he could get him to Leeds this season.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Farke would love Skipp

Hay spoke about Skipp.

“There is the basis of a strong team there, but what I would question is if there’s enough of a squad. If you look back at Farke’s teams at Norwich, the players he leaned on were so good, Pukki, Buendia and Oliver Skipp who is back at Spurs, he’s someone who Farke would love if he could get him, but he seems to be heavily involved and he would cost a lot of money as well,” Hay said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Not a chance

It would be brilliant to see Oliver Skipp back working under Daniel Farke in this Leeds team, but there’s not a chance that this one happens.

Indeed, as Hay says, Skipp is heavily involved at Spurs, and even if he were to leave Tottenham, he would have no trouble finding another Premier League club, so a drop down to the Championship probably isn’t on his mind.

Of course, stranger things have happened in football – Ruben Neves swapped captaining Porto for the Championship for goodness sake, but this is one that we just can’t see happening.