Farke says 24-year-old Leeds player looking ‘much improved’ in training

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Jamie Shackleton is back in training and “much improved”.

The Elland Road boss, speaking to Leeds Live, said the 24-year-old is “a topic for the squad” set to travel to Norwich this weekend.

Shackleton has missed Leeds United’s last two games with a shoulder problem. This was causing him enough pain to rule him out of action.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The midfielder has been a useful addition to the Leeds squad this season, featuring in a number of positions on the pitch.

Shackleton has made nine appearances in all competitions this term, including seven in the Championship.

He has featured in midfield, on both defensive flanks, and on the right wing this season.

And ahead of his return to his old employers, Farke confirmed that the Leeds talent is now available again.

Farke told Leeds Live: “Shackleton is back in training and much improved. Also a topic for the squad.”

Leeds injury news

The Whites boss was also able to divulge good news about the fitness of several other players following the international break.

For instance, Wilfried Gnonto is available after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered a month ago, which required surgery.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Junior Firpo is also back in training, but Farke said he’d require a bit more time as he’s just “part-integrated” at present.

Likewise, it’ll be a “while” before Stuart Dallas is available again. He needs more time to recover as he was out for such a long time, said the Leeds boss.

And Djed Spence is still doing rehabilitation work and should be back in a “couple of weeks”.

Our view

Shackleton is a ‘fantastic‘ talent who has done well at Leeds this term following his loan stint at Millwall last year.

His talent and versatility have been important for Farke and it’s good to hear he’s available again at Leeds hope to kick on in the Championship.