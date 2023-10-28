Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Crysencio Summerville is fit and raring to go for the Whites.

The Elland Road boss said the 21-year-old has had a shoulder issue, but it’s “not a big problem” and it wasn’t the only reason he didn’t start on Wednesday.

Summerville dropped out of the starting XI for Leeds in their midweek loss at Stoke City, coming off the bench in the 70th minute.

As per Leeds Live, Farke revealed that the winger has been playing with painkillers and a strapped shoulder after recent small injuries.

However, ahead of Leeds hosting Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday, Farke provided a positive update on Summerville.

‘We need him all season’

“Not a big problem,” said the Whites boss. “Struggled with it for a few weeks.

“Shoulder injuries needs strapping before every game and session. Last a while in this area.

“He is ready for training and games. Not a big problem, not the only reason he did not start on Wednesday.

“Missed big parts of pre-season. One muscle injury already this season. Struggling with shoulder and cramped at Norwich.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“He is in outstanding form and a brilliant performance. Spoke about my appreciation for him after the last game he started.”

Farke went on to suggest that Summerville wouldn’t be starting all the time just yet, as the issue needs to fully heal.

“Remember we need him all season and cannot afford a long-term injury with something stupid,” he added.

“Have to be careful. In a few weeks he will be ready for three games in seven days.”

Good news about Summerville as Leeds get player management spot on

It’s good to hear that Summerville can continue playing and, for the time being, start every other game.

Farke is spot on. The Leeds squad will be stretched to their limit over the course of at least 46 league games plus cups.

With that in mind, player management is key, and sometimes tough decisions have to be made with regards to resting personnel now and then.