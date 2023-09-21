‘Fantastic’ Tottenham player expected to leave club on free transfer in January window

Tottenham Hotspur expect that Hugo Lloris will leave the club on a free transfer in the January transfer window after failing to offload him in the summer.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that the Frenchman rejected a number of potential moves away in the past few months.

It does appear that Hugo Lloris has already made his final appearance for Tottenham. The 36-year-old’s form had been in decline for some time before injury brought a premature end to his season last year.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

And Spurs ended up bringing in Guglielmo Vicario in the summer. Vicario has made a superb start to life as Tottenham’s number one. Meanwhile, Fraser Forster has proved to be a very capable understudy.

Tottenham expect Lloris departure in January

Lloris remains at the club. But his failure to find a move away is unlikely to lead to some sort of dramatic turnaround.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The Telegraph reports that the expectation remains that Lloris will leave the club in January – and on a free transfer – which is not all that surprising given that his contract expires next summer.

It is a sad way for Lloris’ time at Tottenham to end. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last decade and achieved some real highs with the club. Mauricio Pochettino labelled him ‘fantastic‘. However, he is some way off his best at this stage of his career. And he is now the third choice for Ange Postecoglou.

Ideally, he would have bowed out on some sort of a high last season before moving somewhere where he can still play regularly.

But now, it appears that it is best for everyone if he secures a move away as quickly as possible.