‘Fantastic to watch’: Ruud Gullit says one Arsenal man was simply ‘amazing’ last year

Mikel Arteta is quickly establishing himself as one of the best young managers in the world.

Granted, he’s yet to win a league title or a top European honour, but the way his team plays and the way he has built his squad from the ground up has been very impressive.

Arteta has caught the eye of many fans and pundits, but now he’s received praise from one of world football’s greatest legends.

Indeed, speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Ruud Gullit has been full of praise for Arteta and the job he did last season, claiming that his football was fantastic to watch last term.

Gullit praises Arteta

Gullit spoke highly of the Arsenal boss.

“The thing is that last year he (Arteta) did an amazing job. Everyone could tell you it was fantastic to watch, then they were in a situation they were never in and they couldn’t cope with it, for some reason they couldn’t. It’s easier for the chasers,” Gullit said.

“Now he has the players he wants, now he needs to win. I admire what he’s done with Arsenal, but there are six teams who want to win the Championship, and they are all impatient.”

Pressure on

As Gullit says, Arteta now needs to win something major to capitalise on the Gunners’ recent metoric rise.

It’s all well and good being the most entertaining and fresh team in the Premier League, but if you don’t have the silverware to show for it, it’s all for nothing.

Luckily, the Gunners have built on last season by making three fantastic signings so far, and if they can all hit the ground running, you’d have to make Arsenal one of the favourites to win the league title this term.