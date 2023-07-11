‘Fantastic’ star linked to Liverpool now likely to stay at his current club

Reports coming from France have suggested that Liverpool target Khephren Thuram looks likely to stay in France next season.

According to L’Equipe, Thuram is now likely to stay in France with his current club Nice. They apparently have always made it known that they would like to keep him for at least one more season.

Nice are apparently happy to keep him until the summer of 2024 and then sell him when he has only one year left on his current contract.

Reports have linked Liverpool, and also linked fellow Premier League side Newcastle to Thuram over the last few weeks.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool target Thuram likely to stay in France

The ‘fantastic‘ midfielder is still only 22 years-old but he has shown that he can play at a very top level by performing well in Ligue 1.

It will no doubt be a blow if Liverpool are not able to sign him this summer and is definitely looks like someone who could be very successful in the Premier League.

Liverpool have already signed a couple of midfielders, but they are a lot more creative and having a proper defensive midfielder like Thuram would compliment them perfectly.

The Premier League club need to have a much better season than last campaign. Finishing in a Europa League qualification was not good enough.

Photo by Luigi Rizzo/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

With a lot of the summer transfer window still left, there is definitely a chance that Liverpool could still sign Thuram this summer. They may just find it a lot harder to do so.

According to reports, the player has a £60million price tag. It will be very interesting to see whether Liverpool attempt to make an offer following this latest news around Nice wanting to keep him.