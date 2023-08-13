‘Fantastic’: Premier League pundit loves what he saw James Maddison do in 11th minute of Tottenham draw

Tottenham’s first game of the new Premier League season was a thrilling match in which there was lots of drama and pundit Matt Holland loved one thing he saw James Maddison do in the first half.

We have seen Tottenham make a fair few signings so far this summer. James Maddison was one of them and he had a big impact on the game.

In the first half, Spurs took the lead, and Maddison was crucial in the goal being scored. He won the free-kick outside the box and then produced a beautiful delivery which Cristian Romero scored a header from.

The attacking midfielder proved his worth and showed that he will be pivotal to Spurs’ success, especially with Harry Kane gone.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Matt Holland raves over Maddison

The pundit spoke about the first goal for Spurs and he raved over the impact Maddison had in it being scored in the first half.

Holland spoke about the player via the official Premier League website. He said: “What a fantastic delivery from James Maddison, it’s begging for someone to get on the end of it. It’s a really positive start from Spurs with Maddison at the heart of it. We saw this style of play under Postecoglou at Celtic.”

Maddison was fantastic at his former club Leicester, where he managed to score 10 goals and pick up nine assists along the way in the Premier League.

It looks like he will continue that form as he managed to assist twice in the game against Brentford which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs proved today that they can score goals without Kane and that was massively important. It looks like if Maddison is in the team then they will have no worries about scoring.

It will be really interesting to see how Spurs cope without Kane over the season and if they will make anymore signings this summer.