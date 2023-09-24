‘Fantastic’: John Aldridge seriously impressed by £35m Liverpool player against West Ham today

Liverpool rode out a brief storm against West Ham today to take another big three points at Anfield and continue their good form.

Goals from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota ensured Liverpool’s excellent start to the season continued and there were some excellent performances throughout the team.

But according to former Red John Aldridge, one player rose about everyone else to win his own personal man of the match award.

John Aldridge raves about Alexis Mac Allister v West Ham

Mac Allister has slowly worked his way into things since signing for around £35m in the summer from Brighton.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai has taken a lot of plaudits for his performances. But Mac Allister put in a fine performance today and produced a great assist as well.

And taking to social media, John Aldridge admitted that Mac Allister was his pick for man of the match thanks to that moment of quality.

Mac Allister starting to purr for Liverpool

Things are looking good for Liverpool and their new look midfield right now. Really good.

The new signings have settled in so well and Mac Allister looks to have put his red card earlier in the season behind him to come up with the goods recently.

Today, as Aldridge says, he was fantastic and it’s a good sign for the Reds going into the next few weeks.