‘Fantastic’: Anton Ferdinand hails West Ham player who made just 2 PL starts in 22/23

West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been in great form this season.

The 30-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in each of the Hammers’ five Premier League games so far this term.

Areola has dethroned Lukasz Fabianski as West Ham’s number one following a stunning Europa Conference League campaign last time out.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Frenchman played all 15 of the Hammers’ European games as they went all the way and lifted the trophy.

Areola was Moyes’ cup keeper last season, also featuring prominently in the FA Cup and League Cup.

In terms of Premier League outings, the 2018 World Cup winner made just two appearances in 2022-23.

Now, Areola has become first-choice in between the sticks and, according to Anton Ferdinand, he has already repaid Moyes’ faith.

“Talking of goalkeepers,” he told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE. “Areola for the last two years has been our European goalkeeper and Fabianski has been number one last year.

“He’s done that well in the Europa Conference League that David Moyes thought ‘you know, I’m going to give him a chance

“And in the start of the season he’s paid him back already with the penalty save against Chelsea and the saves that he’s been making in the other (games).

“In the Brighton game and in the Man City game… he’s paid his dues.

“And I think… Fabianski ain’t happy but we’ve got a goalkeeper, Areola, who’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

It’s great to see Areola finally get his chance in the West Ham first team and repaying his manager so well.

Areola is a quality goalkeeper whose overall appearance tally is nowhere near what it should be.

He has spent most of his career on the books at PSG, who have loaned him out multiple times.

It’s baffling to think that last year was the first time Areola had made a permanent move away.

And it was a no-brainer to make him first-choice at West Ham after the amazing UECL campaign he had.

Areola is now settled at a club where he’s not only on the books but playing regularly. Long may it continue.