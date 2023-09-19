‘Fantastic’: Alan Shearer seriously impressed by Tottenham’s 26-year-old game-changer

Alan Shearer has named Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison in his Team of the Week following the Brazilian’s performance over the weekend.

Spurs fans had a truly memorable outing on Saturday. Yes, it was only a win at home against Sheffield United, but the manner in which they won it was truly remarkable.

Shearer thinks Richarlison was the game-changer.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alan Shearer names Tottenham’s Richarlison in his Team of the Week

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has been under fire over the last few months, hasn’t he?

The Brazilian joined Spurs from Everton for an eye-watering £60 million last year (Sky Sports), but his debut campaign in North London was a shocking one.

The 26-year-old scored just one goal in the Premier League all season, and his start to this campaign was fairly underwhelming as well.

However, when Spurs hosted Sheffield United on Saturday, the Brazil international came on as a substitute and completely changed the game.

He scored a goal and provided an assist late in stoppage time, and helped his side turn around a 1-0 deficit to pick up a brilliant 2-1 win.

Alan Shearer was really impressed with Richarlison and included him in his Premier League Team of the Week.

He said: “Changed the game. He was only on for 20 minutes but scored a fantastic header and then set up Kulusevski for the winner.”

TBR View:

Richarlison really needed that, didn’t he?

The Brazilian was in such a bad run of form that he opened up about considering visiting a psychologist to help him get out of it.

Tottenham fans gave him all the support he needed after that revelation, and Richarlison finally managed to have the kind of impact that he would’ve wanted.

Spurs supporters will be hoping this is a turning point and the Brazilian can now go on a good run in the coming weeks and months.