‘Fantastic’ £40m player wants to join Newcastle rather than return to PL rival this summer

Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Tino Livramento, with the right-back preferring to move to Tyneside rather than return to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Blues have the option to try and re-sign the 20-year-old for £40 million due to a buy-back clause in the deal which took him to Southampton.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tino Livramento looks set to be offered the chance to stay in the Premier League next season. The youngster has been outstanding for the Saints. Unfortunately, he missed the large majority of the last campaign due to a serious injury.

Livramento keen to join Newcastle

Nevertheless, Newcastle are working hard to land Livramento. The Daily Mail reports that they have made a number of bids, worth in excess of £20 million.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

But Chelsea are also keen to re-sign Livramento.

However, it appears that situation is looking good for Newcastle. The Daily Mail suggests that Livramento would prefer to join Eddie Howe’s side over Chelsea.

He left Stamford Bridge due to the competition at right-back. And it seems that those concerns have not gone away.

Obviously, Newcastle have Kieran Trippier. But there is not the same depth in that position on Tyneside.

The onus therefore, is now on the Magpies to agree a fee with Southampton to get a move across the line.

Livramento is a ‘fantastic‘ talent. Theo Walcott suggested that he even reminded him of Gareth Bale when the Welshman was coming through on the south coast.

And it seems that Newcastle are now on pole position to get a move for Livramento done in the coming weeks.