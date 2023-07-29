Conor Gallagher’s future at Chelsea is rather unclear at the moment.

The young midfielder is not necessarily for sale at Chelsea, but there is a chance that he will make a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer if one of the interested parties meet his £50m asking price.

Tottenham and West Ham have both been credited with an interest, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the player himself quite fancies a move to Tottenham, although there are questions around whether or not Spurs will pay the price to get Gallagher in.

Gallagher fancies Tottenham

Bailey shared what he knows about Gallagher.

“Chelsea are, I wouldn’t say they are open to it, but if someone is willing to pay £50m for Conor Gallagher they’re willing to sell. That is the word we’re hearing. I don’t think Gallagher is busting a gut to get out at the moment, but with the clubs linked he probably fancies Tottenham, from what we’re hearing, but Tottenham aren’t paying £50m for Conor Gallagher, nobody is,” Bailey said.

Pay up

£50m is a lot of money, but for a player of Gallagher’s quality and age profile, it may well be worth it.

As an incredibly energetic midfielder with the technique to boot, Gallagher could be just what the doctor ordered at Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

The player himself fancies the move, and it sounds as though if Spurs cough up the cash they will get their man.

Gallagher also has interest from West Ham, but it sounds as though he may well hold out for the chance to join Tottenham this summer.

Keep an eye on this one as we head into the business end of the transfer window.