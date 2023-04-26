‘Fallen off the side of a cliff’: Pundit says £85k-a-week Spurs player has deteriorated so quickly this season











Damien Delaney has lambasted Eric Dier’s drop-off in form, claiming that the £85k-a-week Tottenham defender has fallen off a cliff this season.

The pundit was speaking to Off The Ball, and he made the point that Dier hasn’t been anywhere near as good as he was last term.

The 29-year-old was brilliant for a period last term under Antonio Conte. He regained his spot in the England squad and he looked really well-suited to Conte’s five-man defence style.

However, this term he’s looked like a different player. He’s lacked confidence, tenacity and consistency, and Delaney has given his, rather harsh, verdict on the defender.

Dier has fallen off a cliff

Delaney gave his verdict on the centre-back.

“They have no manager, Harry Kane is pushing on in age, Lloris is pushing on, he isn’t the player he was, Son isn’t the player he was. Eric Dier has clearly fallen off the side of a cliff and it’s not the first time he’s played poorly,” Delaney said.

Lost his mojo

Eric Dier is an absolute enigma. Every now and then he looks like an absolute world-beater of a centre-half, at other times he seems to be Spurs’ biggest problem.

The reality is that Dier is a form player, when he’s happy and confident he’ll do brilliant things for the team and single-handedly win points for Tottenham, but when he’s in a rut, he’ll be rash, reckless and he’ll play poorly.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Dier has been out of form for quite some time now, but with a new manager in place this summer, Dier could, once again, start playing his best football.

As Delaney says, the defender has declined quite rapidly this term, but his rise could be just as quick as his fall under the right coach.

