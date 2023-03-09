'Fallen off a cliff': Chris Sutton says £22m Tottenham player has actually got so much worse this season











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Heung-Min Son and some of the Spurs players that have let Antonio Conte down this season.

Son has a lot of credit in the bank at Tottenham after years of good service, but patience is surely starting to run thin with the South Korean at this point after a poor season for the attacker.

Indeed, Son has looked like a shell of his former self. He has just five league goals to his name this season, and after a Golden Boot campaign last year, that represents quite the drop off in form.

Sutton has also noted Son’s drop in form, stating that the £22m player has ‘fallen off a cliff’ this term.

Son has gotten worse

The pundit discussed the South Korean forward.

“I actually admire him for doing that (coming back from illness), his biggest issue is that the players on the pitch let him down. There are Spurs fans who will say ‘well he lets us down with the way he plays’. But there are a number of Spurs players this season who simply haven’t turned up. Son has just fallen off a cliff hasn’t he, what has happened to him this season?” Sutton asked.

Inexplicable

Sutton asks what has happened to Son this season, and honestly, we wish we could answer that question.

Son has been miles off it. He’s scored in just three league games, and he looks a farcry from the player that we’ve seen for the best part of the last decade.

He’s lost a yard of pace, his first-touch has alluded him on a number of occasions, while his finishing has, quite obviously, not been up to scratch.

Antonio Conte, or whoever replaces him this summer, needs to find a way to get Son back to his best, because Spurs look like a different team when he’s on song.

