Fabrizio Romano’s latest Tottenham update shows Postecoglou is making big changes behind the scenes

Fabrizio Romano has just shared that Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are now closing in on the signing 16-year-old Luka Vuskovic.

And that is the latest example of a clear shift in transfer strategy at the club.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Romano shared the news on X and said that Vuskovic saw Tottenham as a top project for his development.

And that’s unsurprising, Tottenham are now heavily investing in young players and their academy.

Luka Vuskovic will join Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips as Tottenham’s third signing under the age of 20 this summer.

And although Jude Soonsup-Bell arrived in January, before Postecoglou arrived, it shows that Spurs were already putting this plan in place for their new boss to lead.

It’s already an exciting time to be a Tottenham fan under Postecoglou, and Romano’s exclusive on Vuskovic will be massively encouraging.

It’s been a long time since Spurs have been able to attract Europe’s best young talent, but they now have a manager considered an expert.

Postecoglou has proven in his career to date that he is a master in helping young players reach their potential.

Romano says Vuskovic only wanted to join Postecoglou’s Tottenham

All that being said, Spurs are already reaping the rewards of their strategy.

Their under-21 side are now joint top of the Premier League 2 table with four wins from four.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And although the likes of Veliz and Phillips have stayed with the senior squad since arriving, you would imagine Vuskovic will benefit the side.

Players such as Soonsup-Bell, Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington all look excellent prospects just to mention a few.

And fans can be confident that these players will now have a realistic path to reach the first team.

Postecoglou wouldn’t be sanctioning the likes of Vuskovic arriving if he didn’t see a future for them in Tottenham’s senior squad.

Romano’s Tottenham update might have been a surprise, but the trajectory of the club under Postecoglou certainly shouldn’t be.