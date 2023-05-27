Fabrizio Romano states £14k-a-week Aston Villa target is heading elsewhere











Aston Villa have been linked with Branco van den Boomen but Fabrizio Romano believes he will be heading elsewhere.

The Italian journalist tweeted the latest about midfielder, who is available on a free transfer due to his contract expiring this summer.

Romano tweeted: “Medical tests booked, then contract to be signed — valid until June 2027. Branco van den Boomen will be unveiled as Ajax player very soon, first signing by new director Sven Mislintat as revealed earlier today”

This is frustrating news for an Aston Villa side who are looking to strengthen their squad heading into next season. They want to make sure they are consistently battling for the top eight and additions are necessary if they’re going to move in the right direction.

(Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Aston Villa lose out on van den Boomen

According to Takvim, via Sports Witness Villa were quite happy with what they had seen from the Toulouse star but hadn’t made an offer yet.

The 27-year-old has been fantastic this season. In 38 appearances this season, the Dutchman has picked up six goals and 13 assists.

He also contributed to a huge achievement in the club’s history as he helped Toulouse win the French Cup this season. The £14,000-per-week star would have been a smart signing for Villa by all accounts.

This will be viewed as a missed opportunity by Villa, but as we all know, there are plenty more fish in the sea.

No doubt the club will have other players on their shortlist that they will move to sign now that it looks like Van den Boomen is not an option.

(Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Show all