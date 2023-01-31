Fabrizio Romano shares why Arsenal are thinking of signing Jorginho











In a twist that not many Arsenal fans saw coming, reports emerged last night that the Gunners are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on transfer deadline day.

It is no secret at this point that Edu and Mikel Arteta’s priority target today is Moises Caicedo. The Brighton midfielder is on top of the Gunners’ wish list, but it’s proving to be incredibly difficult to get a deal done.

Chelsea’s Jorginho has now emerged as an alternative.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a fan of Jorginho

Arsenal have submitted two bids to sign Caicedo – one worth £60 million and the other £70 million. Brighton have rejected them both. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners are expected to try their luck again, but if Brighton refuse to allow the Ecuadorian to leave, Edu and Arteta will have no choice but to focus their attention elsewhere.

That alternative could well be Jorginho, and if you’re an Arsenal fan scratching your head as to why the Chelsea man is even an option, it’s because Arteta is a huge fan and really appreciates his skills as a midfielder.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted yesterday after breaking the news: “Mikel Arteta, understood to be a fan of Jorginho and appreciating his skills — this is why is a concrete name for the final hours for Arsenal

“But, Chelsea want a significant fee to let him leave now.”

Jorginho has entered the final six months of his contract at Chelsea.

Accomplished midfielder

Chelsea signed Jorginho in a £57 million deal (BBC) from Napoli back in July 2018.

The Italian has since won the Europa League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues, while also winning the Euros with his country.

Jorginho was also named UEFA’s Player of the Year in 2021, ahead of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now 31, it will be interesting to see if he can still deliver at the highest level if he ends up joining Arsenal before the end of the window tonight.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

