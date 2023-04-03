Fabrizio Romano shares what he's heard about Arsenal's summer transfer plans











Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Arsenal and their summer plans and has predicted a number of new signings.

Mikel Arteta has been backed in the last few transfer windows and in the main, got it bang on with his recruits.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aaron Ramsdale have made a massive difference to the Arsenal XI.

The big task for Arteta and Arsenal now is to keep adding players who can improve the first-team or, at the very least, challenge some of the top names in that XI.

And speaking on the House of Champions podcast this afternoon, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal will indeed be busy this summer, with two or three big name signings being eyed.

“I think it’s going to be a busy summer for Arsenal. They will try to go to the next step of the project, so to bring in important players. They have kind of rebuilding in the last two years but now they want to bring in 2-3 important players,” Romano said.

“I’m sure midfielders, offensive players, maybe a full-back, this could be a market for Arsenal.”

As we know, Declan Rice is said to be the main player on Arsenal’s list. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains an option as well, while a number of wingers have been linked since January.

TBR’s View: Arsenal face tough summer ask

The balancing act for Mikel Arteta now is to make sure he signs top players but at the same time, doesn’t upset the apple cart in the squad too much.

Doing this is a tough task for any manager, not least for a manager who could be coming off the back of winning the league.

The squad will be well aware that football is a revolving door business at times. But the players that are moved on and replaced will feel hard done by, and Arteta has to manage this summer very carefully indeed.