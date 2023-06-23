Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the Declan Rice saga as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City battle it out for his signature this summer.

The West Ham United skipper is one of the best midfielders in the world. He is a fine player, and Arsenal have been desperate to sign him for a while now. However, Manchester City have now reportedly entered the race to get him.

Speaking about the situation, Romano claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that the one key factor in this deal is the presence of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano says Mikel Arteta is personally pushing Arsenal to sign Declan Rice

When Manchester City really want to sign a player, they usually end up getting him.

The champions, who just won the treble, are among the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they can easily blow rival teams out of the water by offering huge salaries.

To add to that, they have arguably the greatest manager in world football at the helm – Pep Guardiola. Most players would love to work under him, wouldn’t they?

Arsenal know they need to put in immense effort to beat Manchester City to sign Declan Rice, and Romano has claimed that Arteta is working his socks off behind the scenes to get this done.

The journalist said: “One crucial point on this story – Mikel Arteta. Arteta is pushing at the best level to sign Declan Rice. Arteta is trying in every single way.

“Of course, it doesn’t depend on him, it depends on the owners and how much they want to spend on the deal, but Mikel Arteta is trying his best. He’s really pushing for Declan Rice to join Arsenal.

“If Declan Rice will be an Arsenal player, trust me, Arteta will have been a crucial factor.”

TBR View:

West Ham were probably always hoping for a bidding war for Declan Rice, and it looks like they’re about to get it now with Manchester City entering the race.

The champions are about to lose Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona. That is a huge loss, and a replacement for the German is an absolute priority.

Although Rice isn’t quite a like-for-like replacement for Gundogan, he is a magnificent player who is more than capable of adapting to the way Guardiola would want him to play.

It will be interesting to see where Rice will end up in the coming days – Arsenal or Manchester City.