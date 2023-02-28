Fabrizio Romano shares update on James Milner's future at Liverpool











Fabrizio Romano has told Que Golazo that Liverpool midfielder James Milner could end up leaving Anfield at the end of the season, and he plans to speak to Jurgen Klopp about his future soon.

Milner has been a reliable option for Klopp over the past eight years due to his consistency and versatility.

The 37-year-old has picked up every major trophy with the Reds since making the switch from Manchester City on a free transfer back in 2015.

The Englishman has proven to be a brilliant signing for Liverpool and he’s still doing a job in Klopp’s squad this season, despite the fact he is coming towards the end of his long career.

But as the Reds look set to re-shape their squad over the summer, it seems that Milner could be one of the players to head out of the door.

Milner could leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Fabrizio Romano spoke on Que Golazo’s YouTube channel yesterday and shared an update on Liverpool’s plans for the summer.

The transfer insider says it looks very likely that both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave on a free at the end of the season.

Milner’s contract is also set to run until the summer after he penned a one-year extension back in June last year. And Romano claims that he is set for talks with Klopp over his future.

“From what I understand, James Milner will make a decision at the end of the season, speaking with Jurgen Klopp,” Romano said.

“But Milner also has chances to leave the club so there will be massive rebuilding of the midfield.”

Liverpool will face a massive rebuilding job in the summer if the likes of Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner do end up leaving on free transfers.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Matheus Nunes, Jude Bellingham and even Mason Mount.

While Milner has been an ‘unbelievable‘ servant for the club, it does seem like the right time for him to move on after eight-years at Anfield.

Klopp’s side have really struggled to find any consistency this season and that is partly down to their ageing midfield.

Milner will be a difficult player to replace due to his capability of filling in at full-back, as well as midfield.

Of course, his leadership qualities and experience would be heavily missed at Anfield too. But after Liverpool’s slump this season, it seems vital that the club provide Klopp with some fresh faces over the summer, while moving some of the old guard on.

