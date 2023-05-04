Fabrizio Romano shares update on Arsenal's Reiss Nelson amid Premier League interest











Fabrizio Romano claims that multiple Premier League sides are now in direct talks to sign Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson.

Nelson has endured a slightly frustrating campaign under Mikel Arteta as he’s found opportunities hard to come by.

The 23-year-old has produced some brilliant moments from the bench though, especially his last-minute winner against Bournemouth.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Despite not starting a single Premier League game this season, Nelson has managed three goals and two assists in just eight appearances.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the Hale End Academy product could leave on a free transfer. And Fabrizio Romano claims that he’s just rejected a new contract offer from Arsenal.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Premier League sides in direct talks with Nelson

Romano took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and said that Nelson had rejected Arsenal’s first contract offer.

The transfer insider also claimed that the 23-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from English sides.

Nelson has been labelled a ‘special’ talent and it’s fair to say he’s impressed every time he’s played this season.

But the Englishman may be keen to seek regular first-team football elsewhere as it seems unlikely he’ll break into Arsenal’s starting line-up soon.

He’s proven to be a useful squad player for Mikel Arteta throughout the campaign and if he does leave, The Gunners will certainly need to replace him.

