Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update that Liverpool fans will love

Liverpool fans have endured a rollercoaster of a transfer window over the past few months.

The Reds went into the window knowing they had to completely revamp their midfield amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Liverpool did well right from the off, landing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai fairly early on.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Then, the Reds found themselves down two more senior midfielders. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both left for the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool then failed to land top targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, before pivoting to bring Wataru Endo in not long after that.

The Reds then capped off their window by signing Ryan Gravenberch on the English window’s transfer deadline day.

However, there was the risk of a further big departure. Namely, Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side reportedly had a £150million bid rejected by the Reds for the Egypt international.

Subsequent reports of a world-record £215m bid were never confirmed, as per BBC Sport.

And at 10pm BST on Thursday, the Saudi transfer window closed.

Cue Fabrizio Romano delivering a 10-word update on X that Liverpool fans will surely love.

Our view

Honestly, if Al-Ittihad made their move earlier on in the transfer window, when Liverpool would’ve had a chance to replace him, they might’ve actually got it over the line.

As it was, the Reds wouldn’t have had a chance to replace him so late on in their window, never mind after it closed in England.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Liverpool can now concentrate on the season ahead, safe in the knowledge that their talismanic forward remains on their books.