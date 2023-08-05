Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update on £35m Tottenham attacking target

Tottenham have been linked with a move for a young attacking forward, but they look to not be leading the race as Fabrizio Romano has shared a European club are pushing to sign him.

Tottenham are having a crazy summer. They are making good signings and have an exciting new manager. Despite this, there is a lot of worry as reports suggest that Bayern Munich are desperately trying to sign star player Harry Kane.

This has led them to look in the transfer market for new forwards. Wahi is one that they have been linked to this summer, but it looks like a German club are leading the race for him.

Romano shared the latest on the future of the forward. He said: “Understand Eintracht Frankfurt are now pushing again to sign Elye Wahi.

“Chelsea had bid rejected by Montpellier but remain in the race with plan to loan Wahi to Strasbourg. Eintracht, insisting with long term project around Wahi.”

Tottenham not leading the race for Wahi

It is no shock to see the Frenchman attract interest from a host of clubs. The £35m valued star is only 20 years-old but has already been scoring a lot of goals in top-flight football.

Wahi has managed 32 goals in 91 appearances. One goal every three games is a good tally, especially for a player as young as he is.

If Spurs are going to lose Harry Kane then they need to make sure they sign a couple of attacking reinforcements. Wahi would be a great option.

He is young, has top potential and is already quite prolific. He could no doubt grow into a very strong forward in the near future.

Pascal Gastien praised Wahi earlier this year, as per Jeunes Footeux: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.”

The issue they have is that Eintracht Frankfurt are leading the race. If Spurs are serious about signing the attacker then they need to act sooner rather than later.

Even if Kane did not leave this summer, it would be great to bring Wahi to Spurs. He could be an ideal future replacement for the English striker who only has one year left on his contract.