Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update about Nicolo Zaniolo and Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans are currently waiting for the club to announce Nicolo Zaniolo as their player.

For a number of days now, most of the speculation and reports suggested that a deal was all-but done.

However, one report has claimed that the Zaniolo to Villa deal had hit a stumbling block.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Villa apparently had “doubts” over Zaniolo’s physical condition.

Although he is understood to have passed the medical, the Italian has sustained several injuries in recent seasons.

Due to his “high risk of muscle injuries,” Villa were said to be negotiating “different contractual conditions”.

These are likely to be “linked to payments” in case something occurs following Zaniolo’s move to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano then took to Twitter to suggest that, contrary to reports, everything is “going to plan”.

On Twitter, he stressed that there were “no issues” with Zaniolo’s medical.

While this was suggested by Di Marzio too, Romano’s latter comment suggests that fans shouldn’t fret over the deal’s trajectory.

Since this article went out, Romano has posted another 13-word update – the one all Villa fans will want to hear.

Namely, “Nicolo Zaniolo signs in as new Aston Villa player. No issues. Official soon.”

Our view

It’s good to hear Romano reassure Villa fans over the Zaniolo state of play. Now it looks like it’s all done and dusted.

Hopefully it won’t be long until the Villans make the all-important announcement.

The attacking talent will be a great addition to the Villa ranks. He has been deemed ‘extraordinary‘, a ‘world star‘, and a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘ over the years.

The Birmingham Mail previously reported that Villa have agreed a £25million package with them for Zaniolo to join on an initial loan with option to buy.