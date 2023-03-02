Fabrizio Romano shares Thiago Alcantara update amid Liverpool exit links











Fabrizio Romano has reported that speculation linking Liverpool ace Thiago Alcantara with a move to Turkey is untrue.

A Spor recently claimed that the Reds midfielder is a target for Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

The report suggested that the Turkish giants were planning to offer just £7million to sign Thiago this summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The £225,000-a-week (Salarysport) Liverpool star’s deal expires next summer, and there haven’t been any talks over a renewal.

This has led to speculation over his future, which in turn has led to transfer links with other clubs.

However, Romano has now taken to Twitter to claim there’s no truth in the links between Thiago and Fenerbahce.

The Spain international is only focused on the Liverpool project, added the transfer insider.

Reassuring

The idea that Liverpool would sell Thiago for £7million raised eyebrows, and it’s good to hear Romano refute those links.

Thiago has been one of Liverpool’s most important players this season, always providing creativity and showing an amazing eye for a pass.

He has also done well on the defensive front, making tackles and looking to recycle possession.

With that in mind, Thiago is worth a lot more than £7million.

Even if he was to leave on a free transfer next year, his on-pitch contributions would be worth more than that.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hopefully Liverpool and Thiago can find a solution which ensures he can continue at Anfield for years to come.

And if not, then the Reds will surely look to get a decent free for the midfielder’s signature.

Hopefully that won’t be the case, as Thiago has been a superb contributor on the pitch and in the dressing room.