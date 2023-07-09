Bayern Munich have apparently lodged a second offer for Tottenham’s Harry Kane as they look to lure the Englishman to the Bundesliga.

Kane is the subject of interest from Bayern, who have already had one bid rejected by Daniel Levy and Spurs for the England skipper.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, reports surfacing today from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg suggest a second bid has now gone in from Bayern for Kane. This time, it’s nearer the £80m mark.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the bid will be treated very much the same as the opening offer from Bayern. That means that Spurs will reject it, leaving the Germans back at square one.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the bid, Romano has stated that the ‘initial feeling’ coming from Spurs is that the offer is nowhere near good enough.

Daniel Levy rejected offers closer to £100m for Kane last summer. Manchester City ended up walking away and landed Erling Haaland instead for half the money.

But with Kane now closer to being at the end of his contract, Levy faces a tougher decision.

Must go higher

Bayern Munich are wasting their time with these initial bids. £80m and less for Harry Kane is just not going to happen.

Everyone in football knows Kane is worth £100m at least, even with his contract situation. Tottenham just aren’t replacing him or coming near to replacing him for any less.

Tottenham are right to reject these bids out of hand. Kane is worth more than this to Spurs and at the moment, Bayern’s attempts are bordering on laughable.