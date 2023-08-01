Fabrizio Romano shares next steps in Bayern pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared the next steps in Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Romano was speaking on his YouTube channel after another eventful day in the Harry Kane transfer saga.

German officials made their way to London yesterday to engage in another meeting with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy.

Levy has always been insistent that Kane is not for sale this summer, despite the end of his contract looming.

Bayern Munich sense an opportunity to sign one of the world’s best players though and appear determined to get a deal over the line.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

They’ve already had two bids rejected for the 30-year-old, but that hasn’t stopped them from engaging further with Spurs.

Romano has now outlined what steps Bayern are likely to take now to try and bring Kane to Munich.

The transfer window has now entered its final month, meaning time is slowly ticking away for the two clubs to agree a deal.

Spurs fans will be praying that come 2nd September, Kane is still wearing a Tottenham shirt.

Romano shares next steps in Bayern pursuit of Kane

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Bayern members of the board are back in Munich after lunch with Tottenham in London and intermediaries.

“At the moment, still no agreement between Bayern and Tottenham for Harry Kane.

“Bayern confirmed their intention to go over €80m [£68.5m] for Harry Kane but still not enough to convince Daniel Levy.

“So, what happens now? The negotiations are still ongoing, Harry Kane confirmed that he’s open to joining Bayern but it depends on Daniel Levy.

“At the moment, there’s still no green light from Tottenham chairman, so this is a story to follow, but Bayern are not giving up, they are still working on Harry Kane.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

It remains to be seen when Bayern will take the next steps in trying to sign Kane, but Romano insists another bid is incoming.

Journalist David Ornstein reported last night that there’s still a £25m difference between the two clubs’ valuations.

That does suggest Levy has finally given Bayern a definitive asking price that they can work towards for the rest of the summer.

Whether they’re willing to break their transfer record by that amount to sign a player with less than 12 months left on his contract is another matter.

But they may feel they need to act now as if Kane becomes a free agent, Bayern may no longer be his first-choice destination.