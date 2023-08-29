Fabrizio Romano shares new Brennan Johnson update regarding Tottenham and Brentford

Fabrizio Romano has offered a big boost for Tottenham Hotspur by revealing that Brentford have walked away from talks to sign Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

The 22-year-old is a prized asset for Steve Cooper’s Reds, but Spurs and Brentford have been pushing to sign him for a few weeks now. However, if Romano’s latest update on X is to be believed, the Bees are no longer in the race.

Brentford walk away from signing Tottenham target Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson is a wanted man, with both Tottenham and Brentford having the Nottingham Forest star on their transfer wish list.

Thomas Frank’s Bees were the ones whose interest resulted in bids, with the latest one being a club-record £43 million to sign him this week.

Forest, however, rejected that offer, and Romano has just suggested that Tottenham are the only club remaining in the race to sign Johnson now because the Bees have walked away.

The journalist tweeted just a few moments ago: “Brentford have currently left conversations for Brennan Johnson focusing on different targets, Tottenham are prepared to insist in talks with Forest.

“Spurs already held positive talks on player side and now discussions taking place on clubs side.”

TBR View:

This is good news for Tottenham, isn’t it?

There will not be a bidding war between Spurs and Brentford for Johnson now, and as things stand, it looks like Ange Postecoglou’s side are the only club in the race to sign the forward.

A deal is still not easy to complete, however. If Forest rejected an offer as big as £43 million, it does suggest that they are standing firm on their £50 million valuation.

Tottenham will have to get there to seal this deal, but sending a player or two in the opposite direction could help bring that fee down.