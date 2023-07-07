Fabrizio Romano shares latest update on Thiago’s Liverpool future

Liverpool are splashing the cash this summer it seems as they look to address the issues within their midfield at the moment.

The Reds have moved to sign Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister this summer, and other new arrivals are not being ruled out.

Of course, with players coming through the door, there’s bound to be rumours around certain current players leaving.

One of the Liverpool midfielders to be mentioned in that conversation is Spanish star, Thiago Alcantara.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

But speaking on his Here We Go podcast today, Fabrizio Romano has hinted that unless something changes, Thiago’s intention is to remain at Anfield.

“Liverpool, it’s crucial to understand what happens with the midfielders. There remains rumours on Thiago but from what I am hearing, it’s not something concrete as of today – but this could change,” Romano said.



“Maybe some Saudi club arrives and puts in a bid for crazy money but the approaches from Saudi for Thiago, from what I am hearing, were like four or five weeks ago and were just some calls, not proper bids or advanced negotiations.



“Also because from what I am hearing the absolute priority of Thiago is to continue with Liverpool. If Liverpool change their mind we will see but at the moment, they have every intention to continue together next season.”

Liverpool paid £25m to sign Thiago back 2020.

Experience can be key

Despite not having his best spell in football while with Liverpool, Thiago remains a brilliant footballer and one who Klopp will value.

With the arrivals of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and maybe more, Thiago’s experience and knowledge will be vital.

If these new arrivals can learn from the Spanish pass master, then that benefits everyone.

Naturally, the money on offer from the Saudi league could change things. But Thiago can have a big role for Liverpool this season if he stays fit.