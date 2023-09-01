Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon is all set to join Manchester United on a season-loan deal this morning.

The Red Devils lost Luke Shaw to a significant injury and will be without him for a while now. They have been desperate for a replacement since, and Tottenham‘s Reguilon became a key target.

Fabrizio Romano shared the latest late last night.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon will sign for Manchester United today

Tottenham signed Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2020.

The ‘incredible‘ Spaniard had a good start to life in North London, but he fell down the pecking order following Antonio Conte’s arrival at the club.

Reguilon spent the whole of last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, but his time there, both on and off the pitch, was a disastrous one, to say the least.

It was clear that Reguilon didn’t have a future at Tottenham when he returned to the club in the summer, and now, it looks like he’s finally about to get a move away, albeit on another loan.

Romano revealed late last night that Reguilon had completed his medical, and he will be signing his Manchester United contract this morning.

The journalist tweeted: “Sergio Reguilón will sign in as new Man United player in the morning, medical completed tonight as expected.”

Romano revealed in a previous update that there will be a clause in Reguilon’s loan deal that will allow Manchester United to send him back to Tottenham in the January transfer window.

If that happens, it’ll be up to Spurs then to decide whether they want to reintegrate him into the side or move him on for good, as he would’ve entered the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.