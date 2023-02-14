Fabrizio Romano shares 'key' update involving Leeds manager search











Leeds United remain in search of a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch just over a week ago.

The Whites parted company with the American after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on February 5.

Michael Skubala has overseen Leeds’ last two games, both against Manchester United.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Plenty of managers have been linked with the vacant Elland Road hotseat.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the Leeds managerial search on CaughtOffside.

The transfer insider says Leeds “have two or three managerial candidates still being considered”.

This is after the Whites pulled the plug on talks with former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder.

“Leeds have two or three managerial candidates still being considered after they decided to make the Alfred Schreuder talks collapse,” wrote Romano.

“They want to keep it secret as conversations now enter into key stages.

“I can’t comment on Leeds links with Steven Gerrard for now, but I can say he was never that close to taking the Poland national team job.

“He had some initial talks but his priority is a club more than a national team and they decided to go for Fernando Santos instead.”

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Under the radar

You can understand why Leeds want to keep the names of these candidates secret.

The risk with having names out in the open is that, if talks don’t go to plan, it places more pressure on the club.

In addition, fans get their hopes up and, if a name doesn’t get announced, it can be deflating.

Hopefully Leeds are closing in on a new manager and an announcement isn’t too far away.

The Whites are in serious danger in the lower reaches of the table.

They need someone to grab them by the scruff of the neck and pull them back up.