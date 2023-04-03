Fabrizio Romano shares Jesper Lindstrom asking price amid Arsenal and Liverpool links











Arsenal and Liverpool have learned how much they may have to spend to sign Jesper Lindstrom this summer.

The midfielder has been enjoying a fantastic season over in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Danish youngster Lindstrom has really caught the eye, scoring nine goals and making four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions so far.

Journalist Florian Plettenburg has reported that both Arsenal and Liverpool have been in contact over a potential deal.

And now, Fabrizio Romano has provided some information regarding a potential asking price.

He told Caught Offside: “There has been some strong speculation about Arsenal and Liverpool being in contact over trying to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I’d never deny info from others; can just say that I’m told it’s true that Premier League clubs are informed on Lindstrom but I’m not aware of proposals, bids or advanced negotiations yet. Price tag could be around €40 million (£35 million).”

Lindstrom has previously been likened to German star Julian Draxler.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The official Bundesliga website said of him earlier this season: “Draxler takes up very similar attacking positions to Lindstrom, drifting between the lines and making it exceedingly difficult for opposition defenders to keep tabs on his movement.”

They also provide quotes from Lindstrom’s teammate Kevin Trapp, who said: “You can see that he’s an outstanding footballer and has very good technique.”

Arsenal were reported to be interested earlier this season and were tipped to move in January.

Currently, Liverpool have a clear need for someone like Lindstrom.

Their lack of depth in midfield has arguably contributed to their struggles this season.

It feels as though Jurgen Klopp may be in much more need of Lindstrom than Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool mainly have midfielders that hold or are box-to-box. Harvey Elliott is perhaps the only player that would class as an attacking midfielder at the moment.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Reds need someone that can play between the lines and make things happen.

Arsenal currently have Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe as options to play in attacking midfield. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli can also play centrally.

It’s possible Smith Rowe could depart this summer though, and Vieira could head out on loan to get more minutes.

Arsenal may create room to sign Lindstrom. And the prospect of Champions League football will certainly appeal.

And if the Gunners won the title in May, that would further increase their pull.