Fabrizio Romano shares Friday night transfer update about West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of striking a deal to sell Gianluca Scamacca.

The Hammers forward has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium for much of the summer.

Scamacca only joined West Ham last summer, but he has struggled to make his mark in East London.

Now, it looks as though he’s about to make a swift return to his native Italy and Serie A.

Scamacca was being heavily linked with Inter Milan, but talks between them and West Ham weren’t progressing.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Hammers “weren’t happy” with the bid Inter made for the Italian.

Now, Atalanta have reportedly swooped in and are about to sign Scamacca from under their fellow Nerazzurri’s noses.

Romano tweeted on Friday night that West Ham are prepared to accept €25million up front plus €5million in bonuses.

“Agreement on the verge of being done between all parties,” he added. “Here we go soon”.

Our view

West Ham ended last season on a high. Now, the Hammers are enduring a nightmare summer.

They haven’t signed a single player yet, have missed out on several players like Carlos Borges, and have lost Declan Rice.

Now, it looks as though another marquee player will leave West Ham to go elsewhere.

Admittedly, Scamacca hasn’t been as crucial to the Hammers as Declan Rice has been.

At the same time, David Moyes has another key position that he has to strengthen, with the season just a week away.