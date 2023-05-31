Fabrizio Romano shares fresh update involving Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister











Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been heavily linked with the Brighton and Argentina star in recent weeks.

Liverpool are in dire need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s stock has risen massively this season, and it looks like he’s willing to make the move.

Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday to outline Liverpool’s plan to sign the 24-year-old.

The transfer insider says the Reds have “almost agreed” personal terms with Mac Allister.

Romano claims Liverpool will aim to complete player-side details this week and finalise the deal next week.

The Anfield outfit is reportedly prepared to pay the player’s exit clause, which is “less” than the reported £70million.

‘We will lose some players’

Brighton almost seem like they’ve accepted that Mac Allister is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi recently said, as per the Liverpool Echo: “Of course, we will lose some players – maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister.

“We have to be ready to bring in another good players.”

This is a boost for Liverpool as they look to build a team capable of challenging for the title once again.

As “one of the best midfielders” at the 2022 World Cup and a proven Premier League star, Mac Allister is a great option for the Reds.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And at just 24 years of age, the ‘exceptional‘ talent is still young and only just starting to approach his peak years.

Given how much speculation there has been involving Liverpool and Mac Allister, hopefully it won’t be long before the Reds confirm a move.

Obviously it’s still speculation at this moment in time but it’s certainly heading in the right direction.

Liverpool need to bolster their ranks after a massively underwhelming season. It looks like they’re working hard to get the ball rolling.