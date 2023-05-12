Fabrizio Romano shares exciting update on 'incredible' Liverpool midfield target











Liverpool have reportedly been keeping tabs on Simone Pafundi, one of Italy’s most exciting midfield talents.

Back in March, Goal.com reported that the Reds were apparently “watching him closely”.

As well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Pafundi.

Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

The 17-year-old playmaker plays for Udinese and has already made his senior Italy debut.

Indeed, he has become the youngest player to represent the Azzurri for over a century.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has relayed a Twitter update on Pafundi which bodes well for the likes of Liverpool.

The transfer insider said the youngster has linked up with agency Excellence Sport “to plan his future”.

Romano also said Pafundi is “one to watch for the future”, with many clubs keeping tabs on him.

Could Pafundi be signing with a new agency with a view to joining a top club – like Liverpool – in the near future?

‘Extraordinary talent’

Now, we know Liverpool are in need of bolstering their midfield ranks with players who can hit the ground running.

However, when you’ve got a 17-year-old who’s already debuted for his top-flight club and his nation, you can’t pass up the opportunity to try and sign him.

Pafundi’s efforts and potential have led to Goal.com naming him in their NxGn 2023 list of the world’s best youngsters.

Last year, Football Talent Scout published a scouting report about Pafundi.

Jacek Kulig said he was like a “hybrid of Leo Messi and David Silva”.

The article also features quotes from Udinese chief scout Andrea Carnevale singing Pafundi’s praises.

“He’s a kid who already plays in the Primavera, he has Diego Maradona’s little foot,” he said.

“He is an extraordinary talent especially in the head. When the ball arrives he already knows what to do.”

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

All in all, Pafundi looks like a player with amazing talent who could well become a superstar.

Liverpool will certainly fancy their chances of signing him if they opt to make a move.

Jurgen Klopp is a manager who’s not afraid of giving up-and-coming talents the chance to play in the first team.