Fabrizio Romano shares exciting Arsenal update involving Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have been making moves in the transfer market and in the conference room this summer.

The Gunners have so far got one signing under their belt – Kai Havertz – and are seemingly closing in on two more.

One of those, Jurrien Timber, is reportedly making his way to London on Thursday evening ahead of his medical.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter earlier in the day with an exciting update on Timber as he nears his Arsenal move.

“Understand Arsenal booked medical for Jurrien Timber on Friday,” the transfer insider wrote.

“He will sign the contract until 2028 right after.

“Told Timber will travel to London later today then will undergo medical tests on Friday morning.”

The Athletic previously reported that Arsenal would be paying Ajax €40m (£34.3m) up front for Timber.

In addition, the Gunners also stand to pay €5m (4.3m) in ‘largely realistic bonuses’ for the ‘fantastic‘ defender.

Timber is one of two players seemingly closing in on a move to Arsenal in potentially the next few days.

According to talkSPORT, Declan Rice will also be undergoing his medical with the Gunners on Friday.

They reported that Arsenal have agreed to pay the bulk of the £105million fee in instalments by the summer of 2025.

The Gunners are paying a record fee for a British player as they close in on the West Ham captain.

Our view

Thursday was a busy day for Arsenal on several other fronts.

The Gunners confirmed that Reiss Nelson has committed his future to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen on the same day.

Arsenal fans will likely see several more announcements over the coming days.

Aside from the reportedly imminent signings of Timber and Rice, William Saliba is also expected to sign a new contract.

All in all, this is proving to be a very fruitful summer for Arsenal, who’ll be hoping to kick on next season.

After coming so close to winning the title last term, the Gunners will fancy their chances of going all the way in 2024.

In addition, Arsenal will also hope to impress in the Champions League now that they are finally back.