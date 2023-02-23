Fabrizio Romano shares Evan Ndicka update amid Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool links











Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are just three of the clubs reportedly wanting to sign Evan Ndicka this summer.

Journalist Ryan Taylor suggested in January that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will attempt to land the defender on a free transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, 90Min recently claimed Antonio Conte’s Spurs are also hoping to sign Ndicka at the end of the season.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

And CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told The Football Terrace that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are in the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Ndicka’s current contract expires at the end of the season and he’s yet to pen an extension.

This is likely to spark a mad chase for his signature as Europe’s elite look to land themselves a bargain.

There have been reports suggesting Barcelona had won the race for Ndicka’s services.

However, in a boost to Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has stressed that this is not the case.

The transfer insider has taken to Twitter today with the latest on the Ndicka race.

Romano says the player “remains open to proposals” and is “expected to leave Eintracht on a free” this summer.

He also reiterated that “it’s not a done deal with Barcelona at this stage” and that “the race is still open”.

‘An exciting complete package’

Great news for Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and all of Ndicka’s other suitors (except Barca, for now at least).

It’ll surely be a hotly-contested race for the 23-year-old, whose stock has risen massively in the last few years.

Despite his young age, Ndicka already has over 150 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions.

Indeed, his efforts helped the club win the Europa League last season.

And this term, Frankfurt are in the Champions League last 16.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ndicka is talented, has a high ceiling, is physically imposing, and can play at left-back as well as centre-back.

In May, journalist Christopher Michel told Chronicle Live: “For a central defender, Ndicka is extremely goal-threatening.

“He has 10 goals and 9 assists in 135 competitive games. That’s enormous.

“His opening with his left foot is good, he is strong with his header and fast.

“His big weakness is that he sometimes switches off too early and recognises dangerous moments too late.

“But Ndicka brings an exciting complete package. A great defender!”