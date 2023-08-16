Fabrizio Romano says West Ham tried to sign £15.5m defender instead of Harry Maguire recently

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham enquired about Merih Demiral recently as their move to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United has collapsed.

The Irons were really keen to sign the English defender and a move even looked imminent at one point. Romano, however, says the deal is off, and West Ham have moved on to other targets.

Atalanta’s Demiral is apparently a player David Moyes wanted, but he’s off to join a different club now.

West Ham enquired about signing Merih Demiral

West Ham United have been on the market for a new centre-back this summer, and Harry Maguire made the perfect sense for David Moyes.

The Manchester United man has all the qualities you’d want in a central defender, and despite what has happened to him over the last 18 months, he’s still a fine player when he’s playing with confidence.

Sadly for Moyes, it looks like Manchester United have pulled the plug on the deal, and Maguire is all set to stay at Old Trafford until at least January.

West Ham now need to find a different player, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Merih Demiral is someone they considered signing recently.

However, the Turk is off to Saudi Arabia now in a £15.5 million deal (Romano on X).

The journalist wrote in The Daily Briefing: “There were two problems: Maguire’s pay-off not agreed with Man United and also his potential contract at West Ham, not discussed in details but complicated in principle.

“West Ham have now decided to look at different options – one player they asked for recently was Merih Demiral, but the player will join Al Ahli, it’s 100% done, so there will be new options to consider.”

TBR View:

Merih Demiral is a good defender, but West Ham can find someone much better.

The Irons will be in the Europa League next season after winning the Conference League at the end of last term. A player like Maguire would’ve been ideal, but that won’t happen as things stand.

However, as an alternative, the Hammers should be looking at defenders at a similar level, and Demiral, who really struggled at Juventus before, is just not that player, in our opinion.

It will be interesting to see who West Ham will target next.