Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are edging closer to ‘dynamite’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur have got one new signing over the line this weekend, bringing defender Ashley Phillips to N17.

In addition, there seems to have been a temporary reprieve regarding Harry Kane’s future at Spurs.

This is amid reports claiming Daniel Levy has ignored Bayern Munich’s demand for a quick decision over their Kane bid.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Now, Fabrizio Romano has posted another update about Tottenham, this time about another potential new signing.

Over the past few days, Spurs have been reportedly closing in on Rosario Central’s Argentine forward Alejo Veliz.

Romano declared “here we go” on Veliz to Spurs on his Twitter two days ago, on Thursday night.

Now, the transfer insider has taken to the platform with two updates within an hour of each other regarding the final steps in the deal.

In his first, Romano said Veliz will undergo his medical at Tottenham early next week ahead of penning a five-year deal at N17.

The two clubs are preparing the documents for his transfer to be completed as soon as possible, the Italian added.

Then, Romano reported that Veliz is actually travelling to London today (Saturday) and Sunday will be his first day at Spurs.

The two clubs have “just exchanged documents” for a deal worth £18million overall, with a fixed fee of £11.8million.

Our view

Tottenham fans can probably stop checking their phones quite as often now (not fully, just a bit less).

It looks like the Kane situation is not quite so hot now, and one signing is through the door at Spurs.

As for Van de Ven and Veliz, both of those now look likely to be announced next week.

Van de Ven is likely to be drafted into the first-team squad immediately, while Veliz may be more of a future prospect.

Credit to Tottenham for scouting, moving for and (reportedly) closing the deal for such an exciting talent.

Journalist and U23 football scout Antonio Mango branded the 19-year-old as a ‘dynamite‘ striker.

Veliz is exactly the kind of top talent Spurs should be looking at for their future.