Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are about to make an ‘extraordinary’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of securing the signing of Guglielmo Vicario.

Multiple outlets and journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, have said the deal is nearing completion.

Tottenham have been looking for a goalkeeper this summer amid an uncertain future for Hugo Lloris.

Spurs initially went for Brentford’s David Raya, but talks apparently stalled as the Bees played hardball.

They reportedly wouldn’t budge from their £40million valuation of the goalkeeper.

With that in mind, Tottenham have apparently focused their attentions on Vicari.

Things moved quickly and, by Thursday evening, Romano was able to declare “here we go” on the move.

He tweeted that Spurs have completed an agreement with Empoli for €19million (around £16.3million).

Romano then posted a follow-up tweet saying Vicario will travel to London this weekend for a medical.

The 26-year-old has apparently signed a five-year deal and is ‘more than excited’ to join Spurs.

Our view

Admittedly, the news of this seemingly imminent transfer has split the Tottenham fanbase.

You can understand why. After all, Spurs have gone for a fairly unknown option over a Premier League-proven star.

Also, the last Italian goalkeeper who came to Tottenham from Serie A – Pierluigi Gollini – didn’t do well at N17.

However, Vicari appears to have a lot going for him, and has won a lot of rave reviews in Italy.

The Italian is a great shot stopper (as per this triple save from last term) and also decent with his feet.

And last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things at Empoli.

Hopefully we will be pleasantly surprised by how Vicari fares at Tottenham if (or when) he joins.