Fabrizio Romano says ‘superstar’ on Aston Villa radar is now up for sale

Aston Villa have been linked with Weston McKennie in recent days.

Calciomercato reported earlier this month that the Villans lead is now ‘alive again’.

Villa seemingly tried to sign McKennie in the past, but to no avail.

The Juventus midfielder has spent the last six months on loan at Leeds, but things didn’t go to plan.

The Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League, effectively ruling out a permanent signing.

Now, McKennie has just been dealt more bad news in terms of his future with his parent club.

However, this could potentially open up an opportunity to make a Premier League return with Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juve have frozen McKennie – and several other players – out completely.

The reported Villans target ‘will not work together with the first team and won’t travel for the USA pre season tour.’

Our view

It’s not been a good year for McKennie, who had a difficult loan spell with Leeds and now finds himself in need of a new club.

Villa have already signed Youri Tielemans, but as he was on a free transfer, he won’t have made a big dent in their finances.

In addition, Juve probably won’t ask too much for McKennie, considering they are reportedly eager to offload him.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed in June that the Bianconeri are looking to generate around £26m from his sale.

That’s not a massive amount for a player who former Juve and Spurs director Fabio Paratici reportedly deemed a ‘superstar‘.

Let’s see what happens on this front. If Villa wanted McKennie, his club won’t stand in their way. Quite the opposite, in fact.