Fabrizio Romano says ‘superstar’ linked with Aston Villa is now going elsewhere

Aston Villa have been linked with Christian Pulisic in recent weeks.

Football.london recently reported that the Villans had ’emerged as a candidate’ to sign the United States ace.

Villa have already made one big signing this summer in Youri Tielemans, and Pau Torres could also be on his way.

However, if the Villans did want to push on and make a move for Pulisic, they may have just missed their chance.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to declare “here we go” on Pulisic to AC Milan.

The transfer insider claimed that Chelsea had “accepted conditions of final bid” from the Rossoneri.

Pulisic apparently “only wanted Milan” and the Serie A side is now scheduling a medical and travel, he added.

Our view

Admittedly, speculation linking Villa and Pulisic wasn’t particularly concrete.

Also, the speculation suggesting the player only wanted Milan would’ve hampered the Villans from the off.

At the same time, the USMNT attacker would’ve been a good shout for Unai Emery’s charges.

The Bundesliga website previously compared Pulisic to Borussia Dortmund and Germany icon Marco Reus.

He is one of the best players out of the United States and is definitely Premier League quality.

Pulisic joined Chelsea to much fanfare in 2019 but has struggled to nail down a spot in the Blues line-up.

The 24-year-old ‘superstar‘ only made 10 starts for the Blues last season.

With that in mind, he needed a change of scenery, and now it looks like he’ll be getting it.